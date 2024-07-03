iifl-logo-icon 1
ISL Consulting Ltd Share Price

26.54
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.32
  • Day's High26.85
  • 52 Wk High40.72
  • Prev. Close26.7
  • Day's Low25.21
  • 52 Wk Low 22.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.42
  • P/E31.79
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.83
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ISL Consulting Ltd KEY RATIOS

ISL Consulting Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ISL Consulting Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ISL Consulting Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.87%

Foreign: 5.86%

Indian: 54.25%

Non-Promoter- 39.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

ISL Consulting Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.74

-0.36

0.65

-0.86

Net Worth

14.74

11.64

12.65

11.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.36

-5.89

4.23

-3.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

ISL Consulting Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ISL Consulting Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Bhavesh Premji Mamnia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hitesh C Kothari

Managing Director

Ankit J Shah

Executive Director

Reema A Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Savajibhai D. Galiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rohit Rawat

Independent Director

Vidhyesh Gautamkumar Dalwadi

Independent Director

Satya Gopal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ISL Consulting Ltd

Summary

ISL Consulting Ltd was incorporated on 5th January, 1993 as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu as Innovation Security Limited. The Company name was changed to ISL Consulting Limited w.e.f. 27th March, 2000 and obtained change of name certificate on 4th May, 2000. The Company is the member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) and licensed by Future Markets Commission (FMC). It is engaged in the business of making investment in Shares & Securities, trading as well as dealing in Shares & Securities.The Companys business is inextricably linked to the capital markets. The Capital markets play a pivotal role in the growth of economy and meeting the countrys socioeconomic goals. Capital markets provide companies with opportunities to raise funds for business expansion, research and development, and other projects. Moreover, Companys diverse investment strategies helps to have a strong presence in the investment market. The strength lies in strategic objective which is to build a sustainable organization, while generating profitable growth for investors. The market trend towards increased investment, financing, and consultancy provides favorable environment for Companys operations.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ISL Consulting Ltd share price today?

The ISL Consulting Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of ISL Consulting Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ISL Consulting Ltd is ₹63.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ISL Consulting Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ISL Consulting Ltd is 31.79 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ISL Consulting Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ISL Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ISL Consulting Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹40.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ISL Consulting Ltd?

ISL Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.56%, 3 Years at 12.81%, 1 Year at -2.91%, 6 Month at -2.70%, 3 Month at -17.47% and 1 Month at 2.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ISL Consulting Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ISL Consulting Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 39.87 %

