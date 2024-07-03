Summary

ISL Consulting Ltd was incorporated on 5th January, 1993 as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu as Innovation Security Limited. The Company name was changed to ISL Consulting Limited w.e.f. 27th March, 2000 and obtained change of name certificate on 4th May, 2000. The Company is the member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) and licensed by Future Markets Commission (FMC). It is engaged in the business of making investment in Shares & Securities, trading as well as dealing in Shares & Securities.The Companys business is inextricably linked to the capital markets. The Capital markets play a pivotal role in the growth of economy and meeting the countrys socioeconomic goals. Capital markets provide companies with opportunities to raise funds for business expansion, research and development, and other projects. Moreover, Companys diverse investment strategies helps to have a strong presence in the investment market. The strength lies in strategic objective which is to build a sustainable organization, while generating profitable growth for investors. The market trend towards increased investment, financing, and consultancy provides favorable environment for Companys operations.

