SectorFinance
Open₹25.32
Prev. Close₹26.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.42
Day's High₹26.85
Day's Low₹25.21
52 Week's High₹40.72
52 Week's Low₹22.5
Book Value₹6.83
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.7
P/E31.79
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.74
-0.36
0.65
-0.86
Net Worth
14.74
11.64
12.65
11.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.36
-5.89
4.23
-3.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Bhavesh Premji Mamnia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hitesh C Kothari
Managing Director
Ankit J Shah
Executive Director
Reema A Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Savajibhai D. Galiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rohit Rawat
Independent Director
Vidhyesh Gautamkumar Dalwadi
Independent Director
Satya Gopal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by ISL Consulting Ltd
Summary
ISL Consulting Ltd was incorporated on 5th January, 1993 as a Public Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu as Innovation Security Limited. The Company name was changed to ISL Consulting Limited w.e.f. 27th March, 2000 and obtained change of name certificate on 4th May, 2000. The Company is the member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX India) and licensed by Future Markets Commission (FMC). It is engaged in the business of making investment in Shares & Securities, trading as well as dealing in Shares & Securities.The Companys business is inextricably linked to the capital markets. The Capital markets play a pivotal role in the growth of economy and meeting the countrys socioeconomic goals. Capital markets provide companies with opportunities to raise funds for business expansion, research and development, and other projects. Moreover, Companys diverse investment strategies helps to have a strong presence in the investment market. The strength lies in strategic objective which is to build a sustainable organization, while generating profitable growth for investors. The market trend towards increased investment, financing, and consultancy provides favorable environment for Companys operations.
The ISL Consulting Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ISL Consulting Ltd is ₹63.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ISL Consulting Ltd is 31.79 and 3.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ISL Consulting Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ISL Consulting Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹40.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ISL Consulting Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.56%, 3 Years at 12.81%, 1 Year at -2.91%, 6 Month at -2.70%, 3 Month at -17.47% and 1 Month at 2.69%.
