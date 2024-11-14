Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, December 13, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

ISL CONSULTING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of ISL Consulting Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 504 5th Floor Priviera Near Bank of Baroda Above Honda Show room Nehru Nagar Circle Ahmedabad - 380015 Gujarat India through video conferencing Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 02:00 P.M. to 03:25 P.M. at the Registered office of the Company, inter alia, has: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ISL CONSULTING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting scheduled for Monday August 12 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

ISL CONSULTING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of ISL Consulting Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 22 2024 at 4:00 PM at the registered office of the Company situated at 504 5th Floor Priviera Near Bank of Baroda Above Honda Show room Nehru Nagar Circle Ahmedabad - 380015 Gujarat India through video conferencing. The agenda of the Meeting is mentioned as under: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited financial results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To appoint Secretarial Auditor. 3. To appoint Internal Auditor. 4. To consider any other matters with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. Financial Result for the FY 2023-24 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Apr 2024 3 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform your good office that Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company in its meeting held on April 03, 2024, review the qualification, expertise of Mr. Rohit Rawat who is a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of the company and having ACS No. 63300 Recommended to hold position of the Whole time Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance officer of the company. Based on the above recommendation the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, has approved the appointment of Mr. Rohit Rawat (A63300) as Whole time Company Secretary, KMP and Compliance officer of the company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024