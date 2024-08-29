iifl-logo-icon 1
ISL Consulting Ltd AGM

26.29
(4.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:14:00 AM

ISL Consulting CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
AGM 25/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Sub-Para 13 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed proceeding of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of ISL Consulting Limited held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:20 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015 and Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by The Companies (Management And Administration) Rules, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Voting Results and the Scrutinizers Report of the Remote E-voting and E-voting held at 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 02:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

