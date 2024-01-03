Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.46
5.46
4.21
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
1.25
1.25
Reserves
368.59
296.53
236.82
190.64
Net Worth
374.05
301.99
242.28
196.1
Minority Interest
Debt
41.9
45.36
18.29
36.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.61
7.44
0.77
1.13
Total Liabilities
423.56
354.79
261.34
233.99
Fixed Assets
40.29
36.32
8.1
9.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.25
17.4
45.78
20.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.38
11.09
3.52
3.12
Networking Capital
231.54
211.25
154.92
129.52
Inventories
26.92
89.96
23.12
33.21
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
658.06
689.19
419.77
337.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
116.08
148.13
62.52
29.78
Sundry Creditors
-494.21
-643.86
-302.04
-237.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-75.31
-72.16
-48.45
-33.57
Cash
133.1
78.73
48.99
72.2
Total Assets
423.56
354.79
261.31
234
