SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹11.5
Prev. Close₹11.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹12.07
Day's Low₹10.93
52 Week's High₹17.09
52 Week's Low₹5.55
Book Value₹5.25
Face Value₹1.25
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹15.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹5.55 and ₹17.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.21%, 6 Month at 39.67%, 3 Month at -9.09% and 1 Month at -12.18%.
