The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iykot Hitech Toolroom Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹5.55 and ₹17.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25