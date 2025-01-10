iifl-logo-icon 1
Jackson Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

0.71
(-2.74%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.07

29.07

29.07

29.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.84

3.04

2.76

2.56

Net Worth

31.91

32.11

31.83

31.63

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.91

32.11

31.83

31.63

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

8

7.77

10.89

8.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

23.78

24.27

19.29

23.18

Inventories

0.01

0.15

0.77

0.04

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

3.05

3.16

0.88

0.88

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

21.15

21.4

18.8

22.34

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-0.4

-0.89

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.04

-0.27

-0.08

Cash

0.09

0.06

1.65

0.01

Total Assets

31.91

32.11

31.83

31.62

