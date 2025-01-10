Jackson Investments Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.07
29.07
29.07
29.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.84
3.04
2.76
2.56
Net Worth
31.91
32.11
31.83
31.63
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.91
32.11
31.83
31.63
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8
7.77
10.89
8.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
23.78
24.27
19.29
23.18
Inventories
0.01
0.15
0.77
0.04
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
3.05
3.16
0.88
0.88
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
21.15
21.4
18.8
22.34
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.4
-0.89
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.04
-0.27
-0.08
Cash
0.09
0.06
1.65
0.01
Total Assets
31.91
32.11
31.83
31.62
