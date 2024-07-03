Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.82
Prev. Close₹0.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.3
Day's High₹0.82
Day's Low₹0.76
52 Week's High₹1.14
52 Week's Low₹0.61
Book Value₹1.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.07
29.07
29.07
29.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.84
3.04
2.76
2.56
Net Worth
31.91
32.11
31.83
31.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.53
-0.32
0.27
-2.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Ramesh Kumar Saraswat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Biva Rani Saha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anup Kr. Behera
Independent Non Exe. Director
Purushottam Khandelwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jackson Investments Ltd
Summary
Jackson Investments Limited was incorporated on 25 August, 1982 in the City of Kolkata, West Bengal. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading of textile products vide fabric, Grey and Finished Fabric, Cotton Sarees, Synthetic Dress materials, advancing money in form of Inter Corporate Deposits to Corporate Entities and HNIs and making investments in Capital and Securities Market, lease finance, etc.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued its textile activities. Thereafter, it operated in finance and investments. At present, the Company is carrying the business of deploying its surplus funds in the treasury operations as well as carrying trading / investment activities in Shares & Securities, both in Cash & F&O Segment of BSE and NSE. Apart from the Capital Market activities, the Company is also doing financing activities and providing finance to both Corporate and HNI category of Clients.
Read More
The Jackson Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jackson Investments Ltd is ₹22.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jackson Investments Ltd is 0 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jackson Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jackson Investments Ltd is ₹0.61 and ₹1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jackson Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.31%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 6.67%, 6 Month at -15.79%, 3 Month at 12.68% and 1 Month at 2.56%.
