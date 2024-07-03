iifl-logo-icon 1
Jackson Investments Ltd Share Price

0.76
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.82
  • Day's High0.82
  • 52 Wk High1.14
  • Prev. Close0.8
  • Day's Low0.76
  • 52 Wk Low 0.61
  • Turnover (lac)9.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.1
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jackson Investments Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.82

Prev. Close

0.8

Turnover(Lac.)

9.3

Day's High

0.82

Day's Low

0.76

52 Week's High

1.14

52 Week's Low

0.61

Book Value

1.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jackson Investments Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Jackson Investments Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jackson Investments Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jackson Investments Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.07

29.07

29.07

29.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.84

3.04

2.76

2.56

Net Worth

31.91

32.11

31.83

31.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.53

-0.32

0.27

-2.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Jackson Investments Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jackson Investments Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Ramesh Kumar Saraswat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Biva Rani Saha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anup Kr. Behera

Independent Non Exe. Director

Purushottam Khandelwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jackson Investments Ltd

Summary

Jackson Investments Limited was incorporated on 25 August, 1982 in the City of Kolkata, West Bengal. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading of textile products vide fabric, Grey and Finished Fabric, Cotton Sarees, Synthetic Dress materials, advancing money in form of Inter Corporate Deposits to Corporate Entities and HNIs and making investments in Capital and Securities Market, lease finance, etc.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued its textile activities. Thereafter, it operated in finance and investments. At present, the Company is carrying the business of deploying its surplus funds in the treasury operations as well as carrying trading / investment activities in Shares & Securities, both in Cash & F&O Segment of BSE and NSE. Apart from the Capital Market activities, the Company is also doing financing activities and providing finance to both Corporate and HNI category of Clients.
Company FAQs

What is the Jackson Investments Ltd share price today?

The Jackson Investments Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jackson Investments Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jackson Investments Ltd is ₹22.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jackson Investments Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jackson Investments Ltd is 0 and 0.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jackson Investments Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jackson Investments Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jackson Investments Ltd is ₹0.61 and ₹1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jackson Investments Ltd?

Jackson Investments Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.31%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 6.67%, 6 Month at -15.79%, 3 Month at 12.68% and 1 Month at 2.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jackson Investments Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jackson Investments Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

