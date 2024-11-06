|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) Board of Directors in its meeting held today, have approved delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting in the matter of Applicaiton for Re-classification from Promoters to Public, together with copy of Minutes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.