Jackson Investments Ltd Board Meeting

Jackson Invest CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30, 2024 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) Board of Directors in its meeting held today, have approved delisting of its Equity Shares from Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202426 Apr 2024
Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024) Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 31, 2024 together with Audit Report and declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
Jackson Investments Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023 together with LRR from Statutory Auditors Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting in the matter of Applicaiton for Re-classification from Promoters to Public, together with copy of Minutes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Jackson Invest: Related News

No Record Found

