iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jackson Investments Ltd Company Summary

0.68
(-2.86%)
Jan 14, 2025|10:30:00 AM

Jackson Investments Ltd Summary

Jackson Investments Limited was incorporated on 25 August, 1982 in the City of Kolkata, West Bengal. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading of textile products vide fabric, Grey and Finished Fabric, Cotton Sarees, Synthetic Dress materials, advancing money in form of Inter Corporate Deposits to Corporate Entities and HNIs and making investments in Capital and Securities Market, lease finance, etc.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued its textile activities. Thereafter, it operated in finance and investments. At present, the Company is carrying the business of deploying its surplus funds in the treasury operations as well as carrying trading / investment activities in Shares & Securities, both in Cash & F&O Segment of BSE and NSE. Apart from the Capital Market activities, the Company is also doing financing activities and providing finance to both Corporate and HNI category of Clients.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.