Jackson Investments Ltd Summary

Jackson Investments Limited was incorporated on 25 August, 1982 in the City of Kolkata, West Bengal. Initially, the Company was engaged in trading of textile products vide fabric, Grey and Finished Fabric, Cotton Sarees, Synthetic Dress materials, advancing money in form of Inter Corporate Deposits to Corporate Entities and HNIs and making investments in Capital and Securities Market, lease finance, etc.In 2017-18, the Company discontinued its textile activities. Thereafter, it operated in finance and investments. At present, the Company is carrying the business of deploying its surplus funds in the treasury operations as well as carrying trading / investment activities in Shares & Securities, both in Cash & F&O Segment of BSE and NSE. Apart from the Capital Market activities, the Company is also doing financing activities and providing finance to both Corporate and HNI category of Clients.