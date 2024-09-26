|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting on 26.09.2024. Proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the AGM held on 26.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.