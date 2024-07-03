Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹14.5
Prev. Close₹14.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.81
Day's High₹14.5
Day's Low₹13.21
52 Week's High₹18.87
52 Week's Low₹9.58
Book Value₹0.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.6
15.6
15.6
15.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.52
-19.36
-19.35
-19.35
Net Worth
0.08
-3.76
-3.75
-3.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
5.31
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.03
-0.1
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
5.12
-0.19
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.38
1.63
0.63
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-103.6
-2,472.67
-38.04
-85.73
EBIT growth
-101.32
-7,294.66
-124.73
-117.3
Net profit growth
-101.32
-2,697.66
65,633.33
-99.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
S G Vyas
Whole-time Director
Siva Kumar Singhal
Independent Director
Rajesh Chinubhai Shah
Non Executive Director
Shakit Singh Shekhawat
Independent Director
Kavita Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Sharma
Independent Director
Ila Sunil Trivedi
Independent Director
Sonu Gupta
Additional Director
Avanishkumar Manojkumar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Tolwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jagjanani Textiles Ltd
Summary
Jagjanani Textiles Limited (JTL), an existing assisted profit making Company, incorporated on 1st April 1997 promoted by Mr. Shree Gopal Vyas and Mr. Shiv Kumar Singhal is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 3600 MTA at RIICO Industrial Area, Bagru near Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton and blended yarn and exporting to Bahrain, Dubai, Egypt, Hongkong and Pakistan. The Company falls under the spinning segment of textile industry.The Company acquired land to set up a quality yarn Production Unit with latest state of art facilities. in November 1997 and took effective steps for installation of spinning plant at a total cost of Rs. 1650 lakhs. The plant was partially commissioned in March 1999 and completed by February 2000. Further there was addition of one AutoCoro machine with 192 Rotors was purchased in the FY 2003-04The existing project is situating at RIICO Industrial Area Bagru, Jaipur on a plot of 9875 Sq. mts. The site is 25 kms from Jaipur (on NH-8 Jaipur Ajmer Road) and RIICO has provided all infra structural support like Roads, Water, Electricity etc.The project envisaged installation of 4 Auto Coro machines with 768 Rotors. As planned 2 machines were commissioned in March 1999 with 384 rotors and after watching the performance of the equipments and market response remaining 2 machines with 384 Rotors were commissioned in February 2000. The Company has selected Open End spinning machines keeping in view the highe
Read More
The Jagjanani Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is ₹20.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is 0 and 323.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagjanani Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is ₹9.58 and ₹18.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jagjanani Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.89%, 3 Years at 125.40%, 1 Year at 2.16%, 6 Month at 17.55%, 3 Month at 16.01% and 1 Month at 15.35%.
