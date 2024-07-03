iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Share Price

13.21
(-6.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.5
  • Day's High14.5
  • 52 Wk High18.87
  • Prev. Close14.2
  • Day's Low13.21
  • 52 Wk Low 9.58
  • Turnover (lac)4.81
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.55%

Non-Promoter- 75.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.6

15.6

15.6

15.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.52

-19.36

-19.35

-19.35

Net Worth

0.08

-3.76

-3.75

-3.75

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

5.31

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.03

-0.1

-0.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.06

5.12

-0.19

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.38

1.63

0.63

0.13

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-103.6

-2,472.67

-38.04

-85.73

EBIT growth

-101.32

-7,294.66

-124.73

-117.3

Net profit growth

-101.32

-2,697.66

65,633.33

-99.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jagjanani Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

S G Vyas

Whole-time Director

Siva Kumar Singhal

Independent Director

Rajesh Chinubhai Shah

Non Executive Director

Shakit Singh Shekhawat

Independent Director

Kavita Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Sharma

Independent Director

Ila Sunil Trivedi

Independent Director

Sonu Gupta

Additional Director

Avanishkumar Manojkumar Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Tolwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagjanani Textiles Ltd

Summary

Jagjanani Textiles Limited (JTL), an existing assisted profit making Company, incorporated on 1st April 1997 promoted by Mr. Shree Gopal Vyas and Mr. Shiv Kumar Singhal is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 3600 MTA at RIICO Industrial Area, Bagru near Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton and blended yarn and exporting to Bahrain, Dubai, Egypt, Hongkong and Pakistan. The Company falls under the spinning segment of textile industry.The Company acquired land to set up a quality yarn Production Unit with latest state of art facilities. in November 1997 and took effective steps for installation of spinning plant at a total cost of Rs. 1650 lakhs. The plant was partially commissioned in March 1999 and completed by February 2000. Further there was addition of one AutoCoro machine with 192 Rotors was purchased in the FY 2003-04The existing project is situating at RIICO Industrial Area Bagru, Jaipur on a plot of 9875 Sq. mts. The site is 25 kms from Jaipur (on NH-8 Jaipur Ajmer Road) and RIICO has provided all infra structural support like Roads, Water, Electricity etc.The project envisaged installation of 4 Auto Coro machines with 768 Rotors. As planned 2 machines were commissioned in March 1999 with 384 rotors and after watching the performance of the equipments and market response remaining 2 machines with 384 Rotors were commissioned in February 2000. The Company has selected Open End spinning machines keeping in view the highe
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jagjanani Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Jagjanani Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is ₹20.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is 0 and 323.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagjanani Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is ₹9.58 and ₹18.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd?

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.89%, 3 Years at 125.40%, 1 Year at 2.16%, 6 Month at 17.55%, 3 Month at 16.01% and 1 Month at 15.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jagjanani Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.56 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.44 %

