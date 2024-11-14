iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

11.81
(-1.42%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Jagjanani Text. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
JAGJANANI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the Second quarter and the Half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un- Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (Standalone) - QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202422 May 2024
JAGJANANI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) was held on 28th May, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
JAGJANANI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors. Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Jagjanani Text.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagjanani Textiles Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.