Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

JAGJANANI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial results for the Second quarter and the Half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 and submission of Un- Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Half-Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS (Standalone) - QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 22 May 2024

JAGJANANI TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations) was held on 28th May, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024