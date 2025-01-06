Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.06
5.12
-0.19
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.38
1.63
0.63
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-0.44
6.75
0.43
0.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.45
-9.44
Free cash flow
-0.44
6.75
-1.01
-9.31
Equity raised
-38.57
-48.82
-50.4
-52.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.59
11.39
12.17
14.74
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-31.43
-30.68
-39.25
-46.95
