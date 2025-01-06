iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.19
(-7.11%)
Jan 6, 2025

Jagjanani Text. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.06

5.12

-0.19

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.38

1.63

0.63

0.13

Other operating items

Operating

-0.44

6.75

0.43

0.12

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.45

-9.44

Free cash flow

-0.44

6.75

-1.01

-9.31

Equity raised

-38.57

-48.82

-50.4

-52.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.59

11.39

12.17

14.74

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-31.43

-30.68

-39.25

-46.95

