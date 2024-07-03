Jagjanani Textiles Ltd Summary

Jagjanani Textiles Limited (JTL), an existing assisted profit making Company, incorporated on 1st April 1997 promoted by Mr. Shree Gopal Vyas and Mr. Shiv Kumar Singhal is engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn with an installed capacity of 3600 MTA at RIICO Industrial Area, Bagru near Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacture of cotton and blended yarn and exporting to Bahrain, Dubai, Egypt, Hongkong and Pakistan. The Company falls under the spinning segment of textile industry.The Company acquired land to set up a quality yarn Production Unit with latest state of art facilities. in November 1997 and took effective steps for installation of spinning plant at a total cost of Rs. 1650 lakhs. The plant was partially commissioned in March 1999 and completed by February 2000. Further there was addition of one AutoCoro machine with 192 Rotors was purchased in the FY 2003-04The existing project is situating at RIICO Industrial Area Bagru, Jaipur on a plot of 9875 Sq. mts. The site is 25 kms from Jaipur (on NH-8 Jaipur Ajmer Road) and RIICO has provided all infra structural support like Roads, Water, Electricity etc.The project envisaged installation of 4 Auto Coro machines with 768 Rotors. As planned 2 machines were commissioned in March 1999 with 384 rotors and after watching the performance of the equipments and market response remaining 2 machines with 384 Rotors were commissioned in February 2000. The Company has selected Open End spinning machines keeping in view the higher speed of yarn production and lower involvement of labour. Moreover in this process no separate winding machines are required. In house power generating facilities have been installed for ensuring quality and continuity of power for production. The manufacturing process comprises cleaning of Cotton (Blow Room stage), elimination of short fibres (Carding) parallelization of fibres (draw frame) and Spinning (Rotors 768 in number). The unit is equipped to manufacture yarn in the count range of Ne 3 to Ne 30 depending upon the market requirement. The machines installed by the Company ensure on line quality monitoring. Due to better quality standards Companys products enjoy patronage from all leading fabric manufacturers in India and abroad. Company supplies yarn to Arvind Mills, Ashima, Raymond, K G Denim, Vardhman Group, Soma Textiles, Malwa Industries of Oswal Group, Rainbow Denim etc. Yarn is also regularly exported to HongKong, China, Pakistan, Egypt, Dubai and Bahrain.