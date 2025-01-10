To the Members of

JAGJANANI TEXTILE LIMITED CIN: L17124RJ1997PLC013498

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of JAGJANANI TEXTILE LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

On the basis of audit procedures carried out and discussion with the management, we determined that there are no matters which are to be classified as Key Audit Matters for current financial year.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

••Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

••Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

••Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

••Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

••Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTERS:

This is to call attention to the note 17 and 25 (b) that the majority of the companys other revenue comes from the directors abandonment of their right to recovery for the companys financial liabilities, which take the form of director loans.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

1. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by The Central Government of India in term of section 143 (11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure-A hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable to the company.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity & the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, aforesaid Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity & the Statement of Cash Flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company had the following litigations pending as at the end of the financial year which may impact its financial position on final disposal of the respective matters.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. As at 31st March, 2024, 0.32 Lacs is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Management Representation:

a. The Management of the Company has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and provided in clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company had used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that the audit trail feature used by the company to maintain accounting transactions did not operate throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not fulfilled for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the

Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

FOR, RAJESHKUMAR P SHAH & CO, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, FIRM REG. NO.: 129110W CA RAJESH SHAH PROPRIETOR PLACE: AHMEDABAD M. NO.: 105321 DATE: MAY 28th, 2024 UDIN: 24105321BKAVOT4952

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of JAGJANANI TEXTILE LIMITED on the financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given to us by the management of the company and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company during the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we further report that:

i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment, Capital Work-in-Progress, Investment Properties and Intangible Assets:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not own or hold any Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets at any time during the year and hence this clause relating to maintenance of proper records of Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible Assets showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, physical verification, title deeds, revaluation of Property, Plant & Equipment and is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its Inventories:

a) Since there are no Inventory items, the Company has not conducted physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.

iii. Investments/Guarantee/Security/Loans/Advances Granted:

a) During the year the company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties

b) As informed to us and in our opinion, there is no investments made and has not granted any loans & advances in the nature of loans during the year.

c) As informed to us and in our opinion, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, Since the term of arrangement do not stipulate any repayment schedule, we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the company which have fallen due during the year have been renewed or extended or fresh loans have been granted to settle the overdues of the existing loans given to the same party.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand and for which no terms or period of repayments have been specified to promoter, related parties as defined in clause (7) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable, in respect of grant of any loans, investments, guarantees and securities. As informed to us, the company has disclosed the information relating to loans & advances given and investments made in the financial statements.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73,74,75 & 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder during the year and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the kind of business, the company has carried out during the year and accordingly clause 3(vi) of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) As per the information & explanations furnished to us, in our opinion the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues of GST, T.D.S., T.C.S. and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There has been no outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 of undisputed liabilities outstanding for more than six months.

b) According to information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account, there were no statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following disputed dues.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account and other records as applicable and produced before us by the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix. In respect of Loans & Other Borrowings:

a) The company has not availed any loans from banks or financial institutions and hence clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order relating to defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon is not applicable to the company.

b) The company has not availed any loans from banks or financial institutions and hence clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order relating to the company being declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution is not applicable to the company.

c) The company has not raised any new term loan during the year and hence reporting as per clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company for the year, company has not availed any loan and hence reporting as per clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. In respect of moneys raised by issue of securities:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. In respect of Frauds and Whistle Blower Complaints:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported to us by the management during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints from any party during the year.

xii. As the company is not the Nidhi Company, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for related party transactions and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit:

d) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

e) We have held discussions with the internal auditor of the Company for the year under audit and considered their opinion in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them and hence clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it during the year.

xvi. In respect of Registration Under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934/CIC:

a) As the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

c) As the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of its group, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and but has incurred cash loss of 0.85 Lacs in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been a voluntary resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during theyear.

We have communicated with them and have taken into consideration views expressed by them

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, financial position of the company as at the year end, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. Provision under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 by addition of the second proviso to sub-section (5) is not applicable to the Company since the company is not fall under the criteria of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.

xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE] FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JAGJANANI TEXTILE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were commensurate with the nature of the business of the company and operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.