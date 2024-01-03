Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
492.1
|20.1
|2,07,927.95
|2,976
|5.89
|8,783
|31.45
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
637.3
|22.42
|1,43,215.75
|1,561
|0.78
|25,116
|312.42
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
182.45
|6.29
|33,509.35
|2,078.37
|4.38
|5,267.83
|98.25
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
254.05
|52.38
|24,567.25
|190.54
|0
|731.4
|27.55
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
1,830.15
|69.59
|13,508.05
|73.52
|0.35
|860.29
|216.11
