Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
115.19
75.17
51.41
50.73
Preference Capital
0
270
150
150
Reserves
3,461.91
1,452.09
999.29
926.15
Net Worth
3,577.1
1,797.26
1,200.7
1,126.88
Minority Interest
Debt
27,782.71
22,611.48
18,046.32
17,201.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31,359.81
24,408.74
19,247.02
18,328.13
Fixed Assets
141.59
127.75
171.65
212.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,737.69
5,221.22
5,065.26
4,697.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
155.19
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-840.07
-787.11
-533.66
-453.41
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
509.91
447.85
408.03
309.37
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1,349.98
-1,234.96
-941.69
-762.78
Cash
2,054.13
2,087.31
1,537.09
2,259.77
Total Assets
8,248.53
6,649.17
6,240.34
6,716.21
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.Read More
