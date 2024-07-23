iifl-logo-icon 1
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

388.8
(-3.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

115.19

75.17

51.41

50.73

Preference Capital

0

270

150

150

Reserves

3,461.91

1,452.09

999.29

926.15

Net Worth

3,577.1

1,797.26

1,200.7

1,126.88

Minority Interest

Debt

27,782.71

22,611.48

18,046.32

17,201.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31,359.81

24,408.74

19,247.02

18,328.13

Fixed Assets

141.59

127.75

171.65

212.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,737.69

5,221.22

5,065.26

4,697.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

155.19

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-840.07

-787.11

-533.66

-453.41

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

509.91

447.85

408.03

309.37

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,349.98

-1,234.96

-941.69

-762.78

Cash

2,054.13

2,087.31

1,537.09

2,259.77

Total Assets

8,248.53

6,649.17

6,240.34

6,716.21

