SectorBanks
Open₹409.5
Prev. Close₹403.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹146.29
Day's High₹409.5
Day's Low₹396.6
52 Week's High₹760.9
52 Week's Low₹365
Book Value₹366.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,158.27
P/E5.85
EPS69.08
Divi. Yield0
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
115.19
75.17
51.41
50.73
Preference Capital
0
270
150
150
Reserves
3,461.91
1,452.09
999.29
926.15
Net Worth
3,577.1
1,797.26
1,200.7
1,126.88
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Part Time Chairman
S C Khuntia
Managing Director & CEO
AJAY CHAMANLAL KANWAL
Executive Director
K S Raman
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Ramanathan
Nominee
Rahul Khosla
Independent Director
Ramalingam Ramaseshan
Independent Director
CHITRA RAJIV TALWAR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Lakshmi R N
Independent Director
Pammi Vijaya Kumar
Independent Director
Kumbla Srinivas Nayak
Reports by Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
Summary
Jana Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Janalakshmi Financial Services Private Limited on July 24, 2006 by the RoC at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Company. Subsequently, the Bank converted to a Public Company effective from August 10, 2015, and name of the Bank was changed to Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited, on September 18, 2015. Thereafter, it received final approval, dated April 28, 2017 from the RBI, to establish and carry on business as an SFB. Pursuant to resolutions passed by Board and Shareholders on May 30, 2017 and January 12, 2018 respectively, name of the Bank was changed from Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited to Jana Small Finance Bank Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2018 was issued by the RoC consequent upon the change in name. Jana Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank with its registered and corporate office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. As at September 30, 2023, the Bank had 771 banking outlets in 22 states and 2 union territories. The Banks primary products are deposits (demand deposits, savings deposits and term deposits) and advances. It offer secured loans, including micro loans against property, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable housing loans, term loans to non-banking finance companies, loans against fixed deposits, two-wheeler loans and gold loans, and unsecured loans, including individual and micro business loans, agricultural and allied loans, and loans off
Read More
The Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹4158.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is 5.85 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹365 and ₹760.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.72%, 6 Month at -41.58%, 3 Month at -28.32% and 1 Month at -2.19%.
