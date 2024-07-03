iifl-logo-icon 1
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Share Price

397
(-1.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:56 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open409.5
  Day's High409.5
  52 Wk High760.9
  Prev. Close403.95
  Day's Low396.6
  52 Wk Low 365
  Turnover (lac)146.29
  P/E5.85
  Face Value10
  Book Value366.03
  EPS69.08
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,158.27
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

409.5

Prev. Close

403.95

Turnover(Lac.)

146.29

Day's High

409.5

Day's Low

396.6

52 Week's High

760.9

52 Week's Low

365

Book Value

366.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,158.27

P/E

5.85

EPS

69.08

Divi. Yield

0

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jana SFB’s Q1 net profit jumps 90%; stock tumbles ~7%

Jana SFB’s Q1 net profit jumps 90%; stock tumbles ~7%

23 Jul 2024|10:31 AM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.38%

Non-Promoter- 19.08%

Institutions: 19.07%

Non-Institutions: 58.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

115.19

75.17

51.41

50.73

Preference Capital

0

270

150

150

Reserves

3,461.91

1,452.09

999.29

926.15

Net Worth

3,577.1

1,797.26

1,200.7

1,126.88

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Part Time Chairman

S C Khuntia

Managing Director & CEO

AJAY CHAMANLAL KANWAL

Executive Director

K S Raman

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Ramanathan

Nominee

Rahul Khosla

Independent Director

Ramalingam Ramaseshan

Independent Director

CHITRA RAJIV TALWAR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Lakshmi R N

Independent Director

Pammi Vijaya Kumar

Independent Director

Kumbla Srinivas Nayak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd

Summary

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Janalakshmi Financial Services Private Limited on July 24, 2006 by the RoC at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Company. Subsequently, the Bank converted to a Public Company effective from August 10, 2015, and name of the Bank was changed to Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited, on September 18, 2015. Thereafter, it received final approval, dated April 28, 2017 from the RBI, to establish and carry on business as an SFB. Pursuant to resolutions passed by Board and Shareholders on May 30, 2017 and January 12, 2018 respectively, name of the Bank was changed from Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited to Jana Small Finance Bank Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2018 was issued by the RoC consequent upon the change in name. Jana Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank with its registered and corporate office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. As at September 30, 2023, the Bank had 771 banking outlets in 22 states and 2 union territories. The Banks primary products are deposits (demand deposits, savings deposits and term deposits) and advances. It offer secured loans, including micro loans against property, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable housing loans, term loans to non-banking finance companies, loans against fixed deposits, two-wheeler loans and gold loans, and unsecured loans, including individual and micro business loans, agricultural and allied loans, and loans off
Company FAQs

What is the Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd share price today?

The Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹397 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹4158.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is 5.85 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is ₹365 and ₹760.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd?

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 9.72%, 6 Month at -41.58%, 3 Month at -28.32% and 1 Month at -2.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.38 %
Institutions - 19.08 %
Public - 58.54 %

