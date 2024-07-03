Summary

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Janalakshmi Financial Services Private Limited on July 24, 2006 by the RoC at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Company. Subsequently, the Bank converted to a Public Company effective from August 10, 2015, and name of the Bank was changed to Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited, on September 18, 2015. Thereafter, it received final approval, dated April 28, 2017 from the RBI, to establish and carry on business as an SFB. Pursuant to resolutions passed by Board and Shareholders on May 30, 2017 and January 12, 2018 respectively, name of the Bank was changed from Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited to Jana Small Finance Bank Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2018 was issued by the RoC consequent upon the change in name. Jana Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank with its registered and corporate office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. As at September 30, 2023, the Bank had 771 banking outlets in 22 states and 2 union territories. The Banks primary products are deposits (demand deposits, savings deposits and term deposits) and advances. It offer secured loans, including micro loans against property, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable housing loans, term loans to non-banking finance companies, loans against fixed deposits, two-wheeler loans and gold loans, and unsecured loans, including individual and micro business loans, agricultural and allied loans, and loans off

Read More