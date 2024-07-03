Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Summary

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited was incorporated as Janalakshmi Financial Services Private Limited on July 24, 2006 by the RoC at Bengaluru, Karnataka as a Private Company. Subsequently, the Bank converted to a Public Company effective from August 10, 2015, and name of the Bank was changed to Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited, on September 18, 2015. Thereafter, it received final approval, dated April 28, 2017 from the RBI, to establish and carry on business as an SFB. Pursuant to resolutions passed by Board and Shareholders on May 30, 2017 and January 12, 2018 respectively, name of the Bank was changed from Janalakshmi Financial Services Limited to Jana Small Finance Bank Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2018 was issued by the RoC consequent upon the change in name. Jana Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank with its registered and corporate office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. As at September 30, 2023, the Bank had 771 banking outlets in 22 states and 2 union territories. The Banks primary products are deposits (demand deposits, savings deposits and term deposits) and advances. It offer secured loans, including micro loans against property, loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, affordable housing loans, term loans to non-banking finance companies, loans against fixed deposits, two-wheeler loans and gold loans, and unsecured loans, including individual and micro business loans, agricultural and allied loans, and loans offered to groups of women as per the joint liability group modelThe Bank has implemented technology solutions to execute cashless disbursement of loans. Their collections mechanism has also been digitized through the use of mobile applications. Apart from standard digital payment services, including NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, e-NACH/ NACH, it provide a UPI QR code-based EMI payment service. The primary unsecured loan products are group loans as per the joint liability group (JLG) model), agricultural and allied loans, and individual and micro business loans. Its primary secured loan products are affordable housing loans, MSME loans, gold loans, loans against fixed deposits, term loans to NBFCs, two-wheeler loans, and micro housing loans. In March 2008, the Bank was registered as an NBFC to commence the business of non-banking financial institution without accepting public deposits, which subsequently converted into a non-banking finance company-microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) in September, 2013. The Bank later on received a final approval from the RBI to establish and carry on business as an SFB effective from April 28, 2017. It started operating as a Small Finance Bank (SFB) effective from March 28, 2018 and its name was included in the second schedule to the RBI Act on July 16, 2019 issued by the RBI.The Bank introduced several new products and services since April 1, 2017, such as gold loans in year, 2018, launched affordable housing loans and loans against fixed deposits and distribution of insurance products as a corporate agent in 2019, term loans to NBFC and two-wheeler loan business in November, 2020. In April 2020, it launched DIGIGEN, an integrated, paperless and digital account opening and KYC process. It launched Two-Wheeler Loan in 2020. The Bank crossed a network of 754 branches of which 272 are Unbanked Rural Centers and 61 ATMs as of March 31, 2023. In February 2024, the Bank came up with an Initial Public Offering of 13,768,049 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 570 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 11,159,420 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 462 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 2,608,629 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 108 Crore.