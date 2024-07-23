|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Jun 2024
|22 May 2024
|Please find attached intimation regarding the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Bank and closure of register of members Please find attached Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please find attached proceedings of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024) Please find attached scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.