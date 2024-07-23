iifl-logo-icon 1
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd AGM

379.8
(0.01%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:26 PM

Jana Small Finan CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Jun 202422 May 2024
Please find attached intimation regarding the 18th Annual General Meeting of the Bank and closure of register of members Please find attached Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Please find attached proceedings of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024) Please find attached scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)

Jana SFB's Q1 net profit jumps 90%; stock tumbles ~7%

Jana SFB’s Q1 net profit jumps 90%; stock tumbles ~7%

23 Jul 2024|10:31 AM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.

