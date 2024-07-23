iifl-logo-icon 1
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd Board Meeting

373.1
(-1.76%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Jana Small Finan CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202426 Sep 2024
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the quarter and half year ending September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202416 Apr 2024
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Financial Results 31-March-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202419 Feb 2024
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Financial Results 31-Dec-23 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)

Jana SFB's Q1 net profit jumps 90%; stock tumbles ~7%

Jana SFB’s Q1 net profit jumps 90%; stock tumbles ~7%

23 Jul 2024|10:31 AM

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.

