|21 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the quarter and half year ending September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|22 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|29 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Financial Results 31-March-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)
|22 Feb 2024
|19 Feb 2024
|Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Financial Results 31-Dec-23 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024)
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.62% in the June quarter, compared to 2.11% in the March quarter.Read More
