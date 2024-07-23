Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review report for the quarter and half year ending September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Sep-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financials for the year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome Of The Board Meeting - Financial Results 31-March-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024