Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.53
4.53
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
72.87
58.02
0
Net Worth
77.4
62.55
0.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
0.19
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.85
0.86
0
Total Liabilities
78.37
63.6
0.05
Fixed Assets
9.61
10.21
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.17
-2.88
0
Inventories
4.4
4.92
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.7
3.7
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.73
1
0.06
Sundry Creditors
-1.97
-1.6
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.04
-10.9
-0.06
Cash
68.95
56.27
0.05
Total Assets
78.38
63.6
0.05
