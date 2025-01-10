iifl-logo-icon 1
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

600
(-1.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.53

4.53

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

72.87

58.02

0

Net Worth

77.4

62.55

0.05

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

0.19

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.85

0.86

0

Total Liabilities

78.37

63.6

0.05

Fixed Assets

9.61

10.21

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.17

-2.88

0

Inventories

4.4

4.92

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.7

3.7

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.73

1

0.06

Sundry Creditors

-1.97

-1.6

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-10.04

-10.9

-0.06

Cash

68.95

56.27

0.05

Total Assets

78.38

63.6

0.05

