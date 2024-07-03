iifl-logo-icon 1
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Share Price

603
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:57:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open620
  • Day's High620
  • 52 Wk High909.5
  • Prev. Close614.2
  • Day's Low592
  • 52 Wk Low 398.05
  • Turnover (lac)5.69
  • P/E17.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.24
  • EPS34.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)273.28
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Electronics

Open

620

Prev. Close

614.2

Turnover(Lac.)

5.69

Day's High

620

Day's Low

592

52 Week's High

909.5

52 Week's Low

398.05

Book Value

186.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

273.28

P/E

17.62

EPS

34.86

Divi. Yield

0.41

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.72%

Foreign: 54.72%

Indian: 2.91%

Non-Promoter- 42.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

4.53

4.53

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

72.87

58.02

0

Net Worth

77.4

62.55

0.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Honeywell Automation India Ltd

HONAUT

43,058.55

72.1338,063.76115.10.231,023.94,264.18

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd

SYRMA

628.55

011,162.1116.170.24481.8180.86

Cyient DLM Ltd

CYIENTDLM

667.35

78.515,292.4915.550389.43118.24

Centum Electronics Ltd

CENTUM

2,120.15

81.262,734.329.60.28165.87251.15

Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd

KERNEX

1,387.9

02,326.047.25041.1679.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd

Summary

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd (JGTL) was incorporated on May 25, 2021. Jasch, a division of Automation was started in 1998 to become market leader in development of Online Measurement Systems. With constant technology improvement and advanced product offerings, Jasch is among one of the major suppliers of Online measurement systems Worldwide having an installation base of more than 2000 systems.The Company is one of the foremost players in gauging arena. It has manufacturing facilities in India along with additional service and support offices in Belgium, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Vietnam and Taiwan, thus offering products and services in flat products processing industry.Jasch has provided leading measurement innovation in the Plastics market. Whether the process is film extrusion, sheet, co-extrusion, blown film, cast, bi-axial or a range of other process methods, it has a solution. It specializes in helping to ensure the consistent, uncompromising quality and ROI of all products produced in a web process form; Plastics, Non-wovens, Coating/Converting, Extrusion, Paper/Board/Tissue, Calendering, Metals and Carpet. It provides market stability and innovation of customer service delivering Industry Leading Technology, Cost Effectiveness and Flexibility in the Coating/ Converting Arena. It can bring new life to an outdated Control System and Sensor Application.Apart from these, XRF-3000 coating gauge is designed for online measurement of metal coatings on both sides of
Company FAQs

What is the Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹603 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is ₹273.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is 17.62 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is ₹398.05 and ₹909.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd?

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 46.96%, 6 Month at -20.16%, 3 Month at 2.40% and 1 Month at 3.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.63 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.37 %

