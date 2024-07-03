Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorElectronics
Open₹620
Prev. Close₹614.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.69
Day's High₹620
Day's Low₹592
52 Week's High₹909.5
52 Week's Low₹398.05
Book Value₹186.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)273.28
P/E17.62
EPS34.86
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.53
4.53
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
72.87
58.02
0
Net Worth
77.4
62.55
0.05
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
43,058.55
|72.13
|38,063.76
|115.1
|0.23
|1,023.9
|4,264.18
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
628.55
|0
|11,162.11
|16.17
|0.24
|481.81
|80.86
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
667.35
|78.51
|5,292.49
|15.55
|0
|389.43
|118.24
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,120.15
|81.26
|2,734.32
|9.6
|0.28
|165.87
|251.15
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
KERNEX
1,387.9
|0
|2,326.04
|7.25
|0
|41.16
|79.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd
Summary
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd (JGTL) was incorporated on May 25, 2021. Jasch, a division of Automation was started in 1998 to become market leader in development of Online Measurement Systems. With constant technology improvement and advanced product offerings, Jasch is among one of the major suppliers of Online measurement systems Worldwide having an installation base of more than 2000 systems.The Company is one of the foremost players in gauging arena. It has manufacturing facilities in India along with additional service and support offices in Belgium, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Vietnam and Taiwan, thus offering products and services in flat products processing industry.Jasch has provided leading measurement innovation in the Plastics market. Whether the process is film extrusion, sheet, co-extrusion, blown film, cast, bi-axial or a range of other process methods, it has a solution. It specializes in helping to ensure the consistent, uncompromising quality and ROI of all products produced in a web process form; Plastics, Non-wovens, Coating/Converting, Extrusion, Paper/Board/Tissue, Calendering, Metals and Carpet. It provides market stability and innovation of customer service delivering Industry Leading Technology, Cost Effectiveness and Flexibility in the Coating/ Converting Arena. It can bring new life to an outdated Control System and Sensor Application.Apart from these, XRF-3000 coating gauge is designed for online measurement of metal coatings on both sides of
Read More
The Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹603 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is ₹273.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is 17.62 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd is ₹398.05 and ₹909.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 46.96%, 6 Month at -20.16%, 3 Month at 2.40% and 1 Month at 3.86%.
