Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Summary

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd (JGTL) was incorporated on May 25, 2021. Jasch, a division of Automation was started in 1998 to become market leader in development of Online Measurement Systems. With constant technology improvement and advanced product offerings, Jasch is among one of the major suppliers of Online measurement systems Worldwide having an installation base of more than 2000 systems.The Company is one of the foremost players in gauging arena. It has manufacturing facilities in India along with additional service and support offices in Belgium, Brazil, Australia, South Africa, Vietnam and Taiwan, thus offering products and services in flat products processing industry.Jasch has provided leading measurement innovation in the Plastics market. Whether the process is film extrusion, sheet, co-extrusion, blown film, cast, bi-axial or a range of other process methods, it has a solution. It specializes in helping to ensure the consistent, uncompromising quality and ROI of all products produced in a web process form; Plastics, Non-wovens, Coating/Converting, Extrusion, Paper/Board/Tissue, Calendering, Metals and Carpet. It provides market stability and innovation of customer service delivering Industry Leading Technology, Cost Effectiveness and Flexibility in the Coating/ Converting Arena. It can bring new life to an outdated Control System and Sensor Application.Apart from these, XRF-3000 coating gauge is designed for online measurement of metal coatings on both sides of metal sheet in Continuous Galvanizing Lines (CGL). The deviations from preset target values are instantly detected allowing immediate corrections to production process to maintain uniform coating. Hundreds of installations worldwide are impressive evidence of market acceptance and capability of XRF-3000, designed to be flexible and with open software architecture without compromising on system reliability and ease of maintenance. It is also worlds leading provider of systems control, process control and automation for control in the Building Materials market like Shingles, Felt, Rubber Sheet, Insulation .Glass and Foam.In 2023, the business of manufacture of gauges, previously carried on by Jasch Industries Ltd, was demerged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, which became effective on 30.09.2023.