Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024