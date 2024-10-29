iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)

