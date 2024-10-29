|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter & half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and period ended on 31st December 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024)
