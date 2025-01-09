Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

(PURSUANT TO REGULATION 34(2) OF THE LISTING REGULATIONS)

DISCLAIMER / CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Report, which describe the companys plans, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions, are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may or may not happen as expected. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from those expressed/ implied and the company cannot guarantee that these will be realized. Importantfactorthatcould make a difference to the companys operations includeraw material availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the companys principal markets, change in the government regulations, tax regime, politico-economic conditions within India and the countries in which the company conducts business and other incidentalfactors.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd manufactures Industrial Gauges & Equipments. Industrial Gauges & Equipments are used for online measurement of thickness, grammage, moisture & ash contents in paper making industry, on-line measurement of thickness & coating weight in plastics, steel, sheet rolling, galvanizing, aluminum foil & nonferrous metal rolling industry.

The Companys has started its business operations w.e.f 01-10-2023 as pursuant to scheme of demerger, effective after business hours of 30-09-2023, Company has received Industrial Gauges & Equipments from Jasch Industries Ltd ongoing concern basis. The Companys financial performance is influenced by approvals received from various government regulators.

The Financial Year 2023-24 was marked by an uncertain and fragile global economic environment. The Indian economy has shown resilience and emerged as the fastest-growing major economy. Government of India continues to strengthen key sectors of the Indian economy with capex and policy initiatives to drive long-term sustainable growth. The Union Budgetfor FY 2023-24 highlighted key focus areas primarily economic reforms aimed atimproving Indias manufacturing competitiveness, safeguarding supply chains and reducing systemic financial risks. Corporate & Infrastructure development continues to be a focus area for the Government of India, with multiple projects being executed under various initiatives. Structural reforms and measures taken improved the ease of doing business to some extent.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The fortune of Industrial Gauges & Equipments is linked with the rise or fall in domestic and international economies and also on investment by user-industries in capital goods or in quality control equipment. It may get adversely affected whenever there is slowdown in domesticand international economies.

PRODUCT & PERFORMANCE

The Company has only manufactured Industrial Gauges & Equipments. For performance of the Company, kindly refer to Board Report.

OUTLOOK

The Company will focus on sustaining its growth momentum in the current year and will focus on maximizing the output from the unit. The Company also focuses on further increasing the standardization of components used in Industrial Gauges, which benefits the customer and the Company. The Company will also work on aligning operations to the digital platform to transform its operations into Smart Operations.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

Riskis an integral part of any business and the Company is no exception. A brief evaluation ofbusiness risk, as perceived by themanagement, is as under:

1 . Business Risk

A. User Industry concentration

Industrial Gauges & Equipments are classified as capital goods. These are generally bought by paper, plastic, steel and galvanizing industry. Revenues and consequent profits from industrial gauges, depend on growth of these industries. In case of a downward trend in the economy, investment in capitalgoods is the last priority of an enterprise.

B. Commodity Risk

In Industrial Gauges & Equipments, any increase in price of electronics items and steel has very little effect on the cost of production of gauges. Thegauges being technology-based capital goods, the Company is able to pass on the entire burden to the buyers and there is no commodity risk whatsoever. There are no long-term contracts in this segment a Iso.

C. Customer & Geographical concentration

Excessive exposure to a few large clients has the potential to adversely affect the sales and profitability in view of failure/shift of clients to othermanufactures. Fortunately, the companys customers are fairly spread out across the country andfurthereffortsare underwayto enlarge presence in global markets.