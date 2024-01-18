|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Further, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors have recommended a dividend at the rate of Rs. 2.50 (Two rupees & fifty paisa) per equity share (face value of Rs. 10 each, all fully paid up) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration by the shareholders of the Company in forthcoming Annual General Meeting.
