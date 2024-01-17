|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|The Book-Closure dates as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (Both Days inclusive).
