iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd Balance Sheet

63.99
(1.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.36

2.93

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2.8

0.7

0.49

Net Worth

6.16

3.63

0.5

Minority Interest

Debt

8.4

2.38

0.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.03

Total Liabilities

14.56

6.01

0.67

Fixed Assets

1.37

0.42

0.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

10.05

3.43

0.09

Inventories

1.93

2.07

1.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.34

0.64

0.16

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.62

1.42

0.44

Sundry Creditors

-1.18

-0.4

-1.32

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.66

-0.3

-0.24

Cash

3.14

2.17

0.25

Total Assets

14.57

6.03

0.69

Jay Kailash : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.