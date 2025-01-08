Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.36
2.93
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.8
0.7
0.49
Net Worth
6.16
3.63
0.5
Minority Interest
Debt
8.4
2.38
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.03
Total Liabilities
14.56
6.01
0.67
Fixed Assets
1.37
0.42
0.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
10.05
3.43
0.09
Inventories
1.93
2.07
1.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.34
0.64
0.16
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.62
1.42
0.44
Sundry Creditors
-1.18
-0.4
-1.32
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-0.3
-0.24
Cash
3.14
2.17
0.25
Total Assets
14.57
6.03
0.69
No Record Found
