SectorFMCG
Open₹65
Prev. Close₹66
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.14
Day's High₹65
Day's Low₹62.5
52 Week's High₹98.3
52 Week's Low₹49.86
Book Value₹36.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.98
P/E47.14
EPS1.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.36
2.93
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.8
0.7
0.49
Net Worth
6.16
3.63
0.5
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Neel Narendrabhai Pujara
Whole-time Director
Tulsi Neel Pujara
Independent Director
Mitul Vinodbhai Undhad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anushree Vijay
Non Executive Director
Ashok Ghiya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd
Summary
Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd was originally incorporated on June 30, 2021 as Jay Kailash Namkeen (OPC) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company acquired the running business of Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Kailash Namkeen via Business Transfer Agreement dated July 26, 2021, which consequently, changed the name of the Company to Jay Kailash Namkeen Private Limited on May 25, 2022. Finally, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 24, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Prior to incorporation of the Company, M/s. Kailash Namkeen, a Proprietorship Firm, was founded by Nishitbhai Navinbhai Sonchhatra, which engaged in the business of manufacturing Namkeen in Rajkot, Gujarat. However, the Company had taken over running business of the said Proprietorship Firm vide Business Transfer Agreement executed on July 26, 2021, for expansion of business.Led by the Promoter, Neel Narendrabhai Pujara, the Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of packaged Indian snacks. Their range of Indian snacks includes Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Bingo Triangle, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chana etc. It has a production capacity of 2,300 tonnes annually at manufacturing facility. It is engaged into wholesale trade of Chana Jor namkeen. Its diversified product portfolio is therefore,
Read More
The Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is ₹31.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is 47.14 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is ₹49.86 and ₹98.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.27%, 6 Month at -3.78%, 3 Month at -7.69% and 1 Month at -6.18%.
