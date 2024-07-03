Summary

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd was originally incorporated on June 30, 2021 as Jay Kailash Namkeen (OPC) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company acquired the running business of Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Kailash Namkeen via Business Transfer Agreement dated July 26, 2021, which consequently, changed the name of the Company to Jay Kailash Namkeen Private Limited on May 25, 2022. Finally, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 24, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Prior to incorporation of the Company, M/s. Kailash Namkeen, a Proprietorship Firm, was founded by Nishitbhai Navinbhai Sonchhatra, which engaged in the business of manufacturing Namkeen in Rajkot, Gujarat. However, the Company had taken over running business of the said Proprietorship Firm vide Business Transfer Agreement executed on July 26, 2021, for expansion of business.Led by the Promoter, Neel Narendrabhai Pujara, the Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of packaged Indian snacks. Their range of Indian snacks includes Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Bingo Triangle, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chana etc. It has a production capacity of 2,300 tonnes annually at manufacturing facility. It is engaged into wholesale trade of Chana Jor namkeen. Its diversified product portfolio is therefore,

Read More