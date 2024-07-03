iifl-logo-icon 1
Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd Share Price

64
(-3.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open65
  • Day's High65
  • 52 Wk High98.3
  • Prev. Close66
  • Day's Low62.5
  • 52 Wk Low 49.86
  • Turnover (lac)6.14
  • P/E47.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.19
  • EPS1.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.98
  • Div. Yield0
Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

65

Prev. Close

66

Turnover(Lac.)

6.14

Day's High

65

Day's Low

62.5

52 Week's High

98.3

52 Week's Low

49.86

Book Value

36.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.98

P/E

47.14

EPS

1.4

Divi. Yield

0

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.33%

Non-Promoter- 51.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.36

2.93

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2.8

0.7

0.49

Net Worth

6.16

3.63

0.5

Minority Interest

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Neel Narendrabhai Pujara

Whole-time Director

Tulsi Neel Pujara

Independent Director

Mitul Vinodbhai Undhad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anushree Vijay

Non Executive Director

Ashok Ghiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd

Summary

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd was originally incorporated on June 30, 2021 as Jay Kailash Namkeen (OPC) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company acquired the running business of Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Kailash Namkeen via Business Transfer Agreement dated July 26, 2021, which consequently, changed the name of the Company to Jay Kailash Namkeen Private Limited on May 25, 2022. Finally, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and its name was changed to Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 24, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Prior to incorporation of the Company, M/s. Kailash Namkeen, a Proprietorship Firm, was founded by Nishitbhai Navinbhai Sonchhatra, which engaged in the business of manufacturing Namkeen in Rajkot, Gujarat. However, the Company had taken over running business of the said Proprietorship Firm vide Business Transfer Agreement executed on July 26, 2021, for expansion of business.Led by the Promoter, Neel Narendrabhai Pujara, the Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of packaged Indian snacks. Their range of Indian snacks includes Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Bingo Triangle, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chana etc. It has a production capacity of 2,300 tonnes annually at manufacturing facility. It is engaged into wholesale trade of Chana Jor namkeen. Its diversified product portfolio is therefore,
Company FAQs

What is the Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd share price today?

The Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is ₹31.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is 47.14 and 1.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is ₹49.86 and ₹98.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd?

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -18.27%, 6 Month at -3.78%, 3 Month at -7.69% and 1 Month at -6.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.67 %

