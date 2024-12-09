Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of members of the company to appoint K.P. Parekh & Co. (FRN: 133654W) Chartered Accountants as a Statutory Auditor to fill casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s Kumbhat & Co. Chartered Accountants. 2. To fix day date time of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3. To Approve the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 4. To decide cut-off date for e-voting. 5. To fix the book closure date. 6. To appoint scrutinizer for conducting voting process at Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 7. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thank you. With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, December 09, 20204. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Half Year ended on September 30 2024. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and the following matters inter alia have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with Limited Review Audit Report thereon for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon issued in this regard is attached herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 08:30 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 10:30 p.m. (IST). You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thank you. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company and any other business with the permission of Chairman. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. Please find attached herewith Intimation as per Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulation, 2015. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, November 07, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and the following matters inter alia have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors: 1. To appoint M/s K.P. Parekh & Co, Chartered Accountants, as a Statutory Auditor of the Company to fill casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s Kumbhat & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thank you. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

A.G.M. & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider and adopt the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 including Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss along with Cash Flow Statement and Notes to the Accounts for the year ended on that date together with the Reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To Consider and decide about the Director liable to retire by rotation. 3. To Fixing of the day, date, time, and venue for holding the Annual General Meeting 4. To fix the date of Book Closure for Share transfer and Register of Members. 5. To approve the draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 6. The Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 7. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair, if any. Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, September 04, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to considered and approved the business as set out in the outcome of board meeting annexed herewith. The Board Meeting commenced at 08:00 p.m. and concluded at 10:00 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. With reference to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Kalpesh Parekh, Internal Auditor of the company has resigned with effect from September 04, 2024. Details annexed herewith. Announcement in respect to earlier announcement filed with BSE on Wednesday, September 04, 2024. Pleased find attached herewith Announcement of Resignation of Independent Director Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.09.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and adopt the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 including Audited Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit & Loss along with Cash Flow Statement and Notes to the Accounts for the year ended on that date together with the Reports of the Board of Directors. 2. To Consider and decide about the Director liable to retire by rotation. 3. To Fixing of the day date time and venue for holding the Annual General Meeting 4. To fix the date of Book Closure for Share transfer and Register of Members. 5. To approve the draft Notice convening the Annual General Meeting. 6. To Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 7. To Appointment of Scrutinizers for e-voting facility for Annual General Meeting of the Company. 8. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thanking you

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Respected Sir/Madam With reference to above captioned Subject and in Compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 07:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at Deeva House Fourth Floor Diwanpara 11/12 Corner Rajkot - 360001 Gujarat India inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses:- 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon by Auditor of the Company for the Half Year / Year ended on 31st Mach 2024. 2. Any other business(s) with permission of Chair if any. We request you to kindly take the above on your record. Thanking you Clarification regarding delay in submission of financial results for the half year and year ended on 31.03.2024 is attached herewith. Kindly take the above on your record. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and in Compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Deeva House, Fourth Floor, Diwanpara 11/12 Corner, Rajkot - 360001, Gujarat and the following matters inter alia have been considered, approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the Half year/ Year ended on 31st March, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 07:00 p.m. and concluded at 08:15 p.m. You are requested to take the above on your record and update the same. Thanking you, (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 3 May 2024