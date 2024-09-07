|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Please find attached herewith intimation of Record date for the purpose of 03rd Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record. Thanking You. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Pleased find attached herewith proceeding of 03rd Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Please find attached herewith clarification letter along with proceeding of the AGM. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)
