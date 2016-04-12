Jayavant Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.02
3.46
3.44
3.42
Net Worth
8.27
8.71
8.69
8.67
Minority Interest
Debt
2.56
2.5
2.5
2.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.83
11.21
11.19
11.24
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
1.96
2.33
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.66
9.23
8.84
11.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.51
0.86
0.86
0.87
Debtor Days
3,152.24
19,735.68
2,017.53
Other Current Assets
11.46
9.65
9.71
10.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.02
-1.27
-0.07
Creditor Days
247.23
458.96
2,979.38
Other Current Liabilities
-1.27
-1.26
-0.46
-0.45
Cash
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
10.84
11.21
11.19
11.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.