Jayavant Products Ltd Balance Sheet

16.95
(4.95%)
Apr 12, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.02

3.46

3.44

3.42

Net Worth

8.27

8.71

8.69

8.67

Minority Interest

Debt

2.56

2.5

2.5

2.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.83

11.21

11.19

11.24

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

1.96

2.33

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.66

9.23

8.84

11.23

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.51

0.86

0.86

0.87

Debtor Days

3,152.24

19,735.68

2,017.53

Other Current Assets

11.46

9.65

9.71

10.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.02

-1.27

-0.07

Creditor Days

247.23

458.96

2,979.38

Other Current Liabilities

-1.27

-1.26

-0.46

-0.45

Cash

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

10.84

11.21

11.19

11.24

