|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.05
0.01
0.15
yoy growth (%)
271.28
-89.77
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
As % of sales
51.48
190.27
19.38
Other costs
-0.05
-0.03
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
84.73
238.62
91.75
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.05
-0.01
OPM
-36.22
-328.89
-11.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
-0.41
0.07
0.02
Profit before tax
-0.43
0.02
0
Taxes
0
0
0.01
Tax rate
0
-8.16
181.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.43
0.02
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.43
0.02
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-2,180.76
29.72
NPM
-739.48
131.95
10.39
