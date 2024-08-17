iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayavant Products Ltd Share Price

16.95
(4.95%)
Apr 12, 2016

Jayavant Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

16.95

Prev. Close

16.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

16.95

Day's Low

16.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

22.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jayavant Products Ltd Corporate Action

Jayavant Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jayavant Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Jun-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.02%

Non-Promoter- 70.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 70.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jayavant Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.02

3.46

3.44

3.42

Net Worth

8.27

8.71

8.69

8.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.05

0.01

0.15

yoy growth (%)

271.28

-89.77

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.43

0.02

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0.01

Working capital

-0.29

0.38

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

271.28

-89.77

Op profit growth

-59.1

202.02

EBIT growth

-2,010.89

297.3

Net profit growth

-2,180.76

29.72

Jayavant Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jayavant Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Deven Mehta

Chairman

Jitendra J Mehta

Additional Director

Omprakash Sarda

Director

Kamlesh Vajubhai Nandaniya

Additional Director

Daksha Kakadiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jayavant Products Ltd

Summary

Jayavant Products was incorporated on 5 Dec.94 to take over Jayavant Industries, a partnership firm which was carrying on the business of manufacture and selling of all kinds of brooms, broom handles and allied products. The company is promoted by Shantilal J Mehta, Nemichand J Mehta, Goutamchand S Mehta and Kuntukumar S Mehta.In 1995-96, the company undertook to expand its capacity of hill grass brooms to 100.50 lac pa and also take up the manufacture of plastic brooms (cap. : 6 lac pa) and toilet brushes (cap. : 15 lac pa). The project was undertaken at Hubli, Karnataka. It already has two units at Hubli and Hosur, both in Karnataka.The company came out with a public issue of 28,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 285 lac, in Dec.95 to part-finance its expansion project.The products manufactured by the company are marketed under the Monkey brand name through well-established distribution network spread throughout the country. During the 1998-99, the company diversified its activities into the manufacture and sale of the scented supari.Having regard to the lossess incurred alongwith the brought forward losses of the earlier year, the companys networth has completely eroded and the company has thus become sick as defined under SICA and made a reference to the BIFR, during 1999-2000. To raise the funds required for OTS the company has sold its fixed assets and goodwill along with the Brand Names of the brooms business,which it had borrowed from KS
