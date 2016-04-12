iifl-logo-icon 1
Jayavant Products Ltd Management Discussions

16.95
(4.95%)
Apr 12, 2016

Jayavant Products Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

JAYAVANT PRODUCTS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS The Company had been engaged in the manufacture of hill grass brooms, which are household consumable. Now after selling the manufacturing unit, the Company is presently engaged in financial services as well as carrying on providing non-fund based services on brokerage and commission basis. The presently line of activities in the service sector has vast opportunities which will be available to the Company. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS Basically the grass business is dependent on various factors like the daily fluctuation of the prices, dealing with the illiterate class of the cultivators, competition from the unorganized, weather conditions, Government Policies etc., which are unpredictable and uncertain. In the light of above, your Company is focusing more on the activities, which does not require funds like the business on brokerage and commission basis. Viability of undertaking diversified business activities with better prospects are examined on regular basis. OUTLOOK Your Company is evaluating new business proposals related to diversified service segments with sound future outlook and immense potentials. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY The internal control systems as well as procedures adequately commensurate with the magnitude of its current business. The operating and business control procedures have been framed in order that they ensure efficient use of resources and comply with the procedures and regulatory requirements. The internal control system is being further strengthened by constantly updating the guidelines, approval and authorisation procedures. HUMAN RESOURCES The Company had enjoyed cordial professional relations with employees at present service activities require very low number of employees. at all levels. The present service activities erquire very low number of employees.

Loading...

