Jayavant Products Ltd Management Discussions

Jayavant Products Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
JAYAVANT PRODUCTS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS
The Company had been engaged in the manufacture of hill grass brooms, which
are household consumable. Now after selling the manufacturing unit, the
Company is presently engaged in financial services as well as carrying on
providing non-fund based services on brokerage and commission basis. The
presently line of activities in the service sector has vast opportunities
which will be available to the Company.
OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
Basically the grass business is dependent on various factors like the daily
fluctuation of the prices, dealing with the illiterate class of the
cultivators, competition from the unorganized, weather conditions,
Government Policies etc., which are unpredictable and uncertain. In the
light of above, your Company is focusing more on the activities, which does
not require funds like the business on brokerage and commission basis.
Viability of undertaking diversified business activities with better
prospects are examined on regular basis.
OUTLOOK
Your Company is evaluating new business proposals related to diversified
service segments with sound future outlook and immense potentials.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The internal control systems as well as procedures adequately commensurate
with the magnitude of its current business. The operating and business
control procedures have been framed in order that they ensure efficient use
of resources and comply with the procedures and regulatory requirements.
The internal control system is being further strengthened by constantly
updating the guidelines, approval and authorisation procedures.
HUMAN RESOURCES
The Company had enjoyed cordial professional relations with employees at
present service activities require very low number of employees. at all
employees.