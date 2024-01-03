JD Cables Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,251.8
|50.03
|1,09,161.3
|567.83
|0.48
|5,704.38
|648.55
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,127.05
|53.16
|39,435.03
|195.75
|0.1
|2,590.32
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,244.1
|42.07
|14,069.06
|88.76
|0.48
|2,058.59
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
845.8
|23.07
|12,935.61
|138.82
|0.95
|1,395.52
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.25
|211.62
|7,917.74
|19.17
|0
|303.59
|-16.66
