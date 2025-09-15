No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.05
0.03
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.78
1.15
0.83
0.45
Net Worth
7.83
1.18
0.86
0.48
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,248
|50
|1,09,104.1
|567.83
|0.48
|5,704.38
|648.55
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,092.15
|52.71
|39,101.56
|195.75
|0.1
|2,590.32
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,261.2
|42.65
|14,262.44
|88.76
|0.48
|2,058.59
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
855.6
|23.34
|13,085.49
|138.82
|0.94
|1,395.52
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
158.4
|223.1
|8,347.22
|19.17
|0
|303.59
|-16.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Arch Square X2 14th Flr 1401,
Salt Lake Sec. V North 24 Parg,
West Bengal - 700091
Tel: +91 74398 64020
Website: https://jdcables.in/
Email: compliance@jdcables.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by JD Cables Ltd
