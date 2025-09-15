iifl-logo

JD Cables Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

JD Cables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JD Cables Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Sep, 2025|07:56 AM
Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.35%

Non-Promoter- 2.64%

Institutions: 2.64%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

JD Cables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.05

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.78

1.15

0.83

0.45

Net Worth

7.83

1.18

0.86

0.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

JD Cables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,248

501,09,104.1567.830.485,704.38648.55

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,092.15

52.7139,101.56195.750.12,590.32605.5

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,261.2

42.6514,262.4488.760.482,058.59189.93

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

855.6

23.3413,085.49138.820.941,395.52300.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

158.4

223.18,347.2219.170303.59-16.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JD Cables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Arch Square X2 14th Flr 1401,

Salt Lake Sec. V North 24 Parg,

West Bengal - 700091

Tel: +91 74398 64020

Website: https://jdcables.in/

Email: compliance@jdcables.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by JD Cables Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the JD Cables Ltd share price today?

The JD Cables Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of JD Cables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JD Cables Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JD Cables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JD Cables Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JD Cables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JD Cables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JD Cables Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of JD Cables Ltd?

JD Cables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JD Cables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JD Cables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR JD Cables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.