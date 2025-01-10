Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.86
13.81
10.11
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
167.39
111.99
26.44
23.85
Net Worth
192.25
125.8
36.55
23.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0.54
0.81
7.43
12.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.77
0
0.33
0.29
Total Liabilities
193.56
126.61
44.31
36.27
Fixed Assets
70.78
60.87
33.39
22.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.14
4.55
0.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.44
0.06
0
Networking Capital
56.26
28.35
8.3
4.65
Inventories
7.19
4.1
5.76
9.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.19
22.07
8.97
3.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
35.22
26.6
10.86
5
Sundry Creditors
-4.46
-6.07
-4.63
-3.28
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.88
-18.35
-12.66
-9.59
Cash
62.01
32.39
2.57
8.96
Total Assets
193.56
126.6
44.33
36.28
