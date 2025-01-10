iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

2,213.5
(-0.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:08 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.86

13.81

10.11

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

167.39

111.99

26.44

23.85

Net Worth

192.25

125.8

36.55

23.95

Minority Interest

Debt

0.54

0.81

7.43

12.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.77

0

0.33

0.29

Total Liabilities

193.56

126.61

44.31

36.27

Fixed Assets

70.78

60.87

33.39

22.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.14

4.55

0.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.37

0.44

0.06

0

Networking Capital

56.26

28.35

8.3

4.65

Inventories

7.19

4.1

5.76

9.28

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

41.19

22.07

8.97

3.24

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

35.22

26.6

10.86

5

Sundry Creditors

-4.46

-6.07

-4.63

-3.28

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-22.88

-18.35

-12.66

-9.59

Cash

62.01

32.39

2.57

8.96

Total Assets

193.56

126.6

44.33

36.28

