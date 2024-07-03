iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Share Price

2,325
(-1.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:32 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,400
  • Day's High2,418
  • 52 Wk High2,498.6
  • Prev. Close2,360.6
  • Day's Low2,320
  • 52 Wk Low 590
  • Turnover (lac)131.82
  • P/E86.47
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS27.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,779.98
  • Div. Yield0.2
No Records Found

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2,400

Prev. Close

2,360.6

Turnover(Lac.)

131.82

Day's High

2,418

Day's Low

2,320

52 Week's High

2,498.6

52 Week's Low

590

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,779.98

P/E

86.47

EPS

27.3

Divi. Yield

0.2

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.18

Record Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.83%

Non-Promoter- 4.11%

Institutions: 4.11%

Non-Institutions: 30.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.86

13.81

10.11

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

167.39

111.99

26.44

23.85

Net Worth

192.25

125.8

36.55

23.95

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

204.75

146.55

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

204.75

146.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.6

1.49

View Annually Results

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Manish Grover

Whole-time Director

Bhavna Grover

Non Executive Director

Shreya Grover

Non Executive Director

Suraj Prakash Choudhary

Non Executive Director

Karan Vir Bindra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Juneja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Private Limited dated May 29, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited is a renowned Ayurvedic healthcare company headquartered in Zirakpur, Punjab. The Company is one of the leading ayurvedic healthcare system providers in India. The Company is selling more than 250 Herbal/ Ayurvedic products. The Company conducts various health checkup camps, yoga sessions to make people aware of their health problems as well.Apart from this, the Company is involved in manufacturing the best-in-class ayurvedic products such as Divya Kit, Ayurvedic Nervous Care Pack, Ayurvedic Lungs Care Pack, Ayurvedic Hair Pack, Ayurvedic Weight Gain Pack, etc. The Company constructed a well-equipped infrastructure, which enabled to conduct hassle-free production process. The infrastructure consists of a hygienic and substantial warehouse, which further makes to store products safely and meet bulk demand of the clients.The Company was founded by Mr. Manish Grover, popularly known as Acharya Manish Ji, who has been actively promoting Ayurvedic healthcare products and services since 2009. The Company
Company FAQs

What is the Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd share price today?

The Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2325 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is ₹5779.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is 86.47 and 30.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is ₹590 and ₹2498.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd?

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 190.48%, 1 Year at 293.47%, 6 Month at 114.80%, 3 Month at 47.31% and 1 Month at 10.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.91 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 31.83 %

