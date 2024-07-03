Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2,400
Prev. Close₹2,360.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹131.82
Day's High₹2,418
Day's Low₹2,320
52 Week's High₹2,498.6
52 Week's Low₹590
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,779.98
P/E86.47
EPS27.3
Divi. Yield0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.86
13.81
10.11
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
167.39
111.99
26.44
23.85
Net Worth
192.25
125.8
36.55
23.95
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
204.75
146.55
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
204.75
146.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.6
1.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Manish Grover
Whole-time Director
Bhavna Grover
Non Executive Director
Shreya Grover
Non Executive Director
Suraj Prakash Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Karan Vir Bindra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Juneja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Private Limited dated May 29, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited is a renowned Ayurvedic healthcare company headquartered in Zirakpur, Punjab. The Company is one of the leading ayurvedic healthcare system providers in India. The Company is selling more than 250 Herbal/ Ayurvedic products. The Company conducts various health checkup camps, yoga sessions to make people aware of their health problems as well.Apart from this, the Company is involved in manufacturing the best-in-class ayurvedic products such as Divya Kit, Ayurvedic Nervous Care Pack, Ayurvedic Lungs Care Pack, Ayurvedic Hair Pack, Ayurvedic Weight Gain Pack, etc. The Company constructed a well-equipped infrastructure, which enabled to conduct hassle-free production process. The infrastructure consists of a hygienic and substantial warehouse, which further makes to store products safely and meet bulk demand of the clients.The Company was founded by Mr. Manish Grover, popularly known as Acharya Manish Ji, who has been actively promoting Ayurvedic healthcare products and services since 2009. The Company
The Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2325 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is ₹5779.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is 86.47 and 30.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd is ₹590 and ₹2498.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 190.48%, 1 Year at 293.47%, 6 Month at 114.80%, 3 Month at 47.31% and 1 Month at 10.09%.
