Summary

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Private Limited dated May 29, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited is a renowned Ayurvedic healthcare company headquartered in Zirakpur, Punjab. The Company is one of the leading ayurvedic healthcare system providers in India. The Company is selling more than 250 Herbal/ Ayurvedic products. The Company conducts various health checkup camps, yoga sessions to make people aware of their health problems as well.Apart from this, the Company is involved in manufacturing the best-in-class ayurvedic products such as Divya Kit, Ayurvedic Nervous Care Pack, Ayurvedic Lungs Care Pack, Ayurvedic Hair Pack, Ayurvedic Weight Gain Pack, etc. The Company constructed a well-equipped infrastructure, which enabled to conduct hassle-free production process. The infrastructure consists of a hygienic and substantial warehouse, which further makes to store products safely and meet bulk demand of the clients.The Company was founded by Mr. Manish Grover, popularly known as Acharya Manish Ji, who has been actively promoting Ayurvedic healthcare products and services since 2009. The Company

