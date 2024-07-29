|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|4.18
|41.8
|Final
|The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 4.18/- of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution of Dividend is 20-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
