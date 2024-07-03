Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Summary

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Private Limited dated May 29, 2017 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited is a renowned Ayurvedic healthcare company headquartered in Zirakpur, Punjab. The Company is one of the leading ayurvedic healthcare system providers in India. The Company is selling more than 250 Herbal/ Ayurvedic products. The Company conducts various health checkup camps, yoga sessions to make people aware of their health problems as well.Apart from this, the Company is involved in manufacturing the best-in-class ayurvedic products such as Divya Kit, Ayurvedic Nervous Care Pack, Ayurvedic Lungs Care Pack, Ayurvedic Hair Pack, Ayurvedic Weight Gain Pack, etc. The Company constructed a well-equipped infrastructure, which enabled to conduct hassle-free production process. The infrastructure consists of a hygienic and substantial warehouse, which further makes to store products safely and meet bulk demand of the clients.The Company was founded by Mr. Manish Grover, popularly known as Acharya Manish Ji, who has been actively promoting Ayurvedic healthcare products and services since 2009. The Company has 111 operational facilities, including 32 hospitals and 79 clinics and day care centres covering 97 cities across 25 states, with a total of 1,277 operational beds and an additional 123+ beds in the pipeline. Its clinics and hospitals have qualified and skilled doctors having expertise in treating critical health conditions using an integrated approach of using the best solutions from alternative treatments like Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Homeopathy and Naturopathy.The main motive of the Company is to build a healthy India by providing authentic and good quality ayurvedic products. Acharya Manish Ji established the first clinic in Chandigarh in 2013. The Company is well known for its ayurvedic branch Shuddhi & Shuddhi Clinics. Shuddhi as the name suggests is a trademark of purity. The products at Shuddhi have the power to heal the challenging ailments in human body unlike any other form of healing or medication. In 2009, the Company was started as a Jeena Sikho God Grace Foundation. As the Company grew, it developed a brand name called Divya Upchar. In 2018, the Company established Shuddhi Ayurveda to set up dedicated health care centres. In 2020, it opened a Shuddhi Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital in Derabassi to provide comprehensive healthcare services.The Company raised funds from public through IPO of Rs 55.5 Crore Fresh Issue Equity Shares in April, 2022. Shuddhi Green Charcoal Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company on January 5, 2022 and thereafter, it ceased to be the subsidiary effective from March 30, 2023. In 2023, the Company opened 20 clinics and large hospitals in Jaipur, Lucknow and Navi Mumbai and a first-of-its-kind 1,000-bed HIIMS Hospital in Meerut. It expanded its footprint overseas, signing an MOU to open a hospital in Vietnam.In 2024, the Company expanded the services by adding 817 beds to existing 460 operational beds, bringing the total to 1,277 beds.