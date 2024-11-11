iifl-logo-icon 1
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd Board Meeting

2,209.35
(0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Jeena Sikho CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 dated November 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 202423 Sep 2024
To discuss and consider the proposal for takeover/ acquisition of related business/ unit Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024. regarding Divestment of equity stake in Saatviksuddhi Ayurlife Private Limited by Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
To consider and recommend final dividend on Equity Shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024 regarding investment of 80% in Equity Share Capital of Saatviksuddhi Ayurlife Private Limited .
Board Meeting15 May 20249 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for thefinancial year ended March 31, 2024. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024 for the Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the period ended on 31 March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting for the appointment of Independent Director held on 29th April, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting20 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/03/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the proposal for Employee Stock Option Scheme to be implemented in the company. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024 for recommendation of Employee Stock Option Scheme and alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)

