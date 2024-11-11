|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Revised Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 dated November 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|To discuss and consider the proposal for takeover/ acquisition of related business/ unit Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024. regarding Divestment of equity stake in Saatviksuddhi Ayurlife Private Limited by Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|To consider and recommend final dividend on Equity Shares of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 10, 2024 regarding investment of 80% in Equity Share Capital of Saatviksuddhi Ayurlife Private Limited .
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results along with Audit Report for thefinancial year ended March 31, 2024. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024 for the Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the period ended on 31 March, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting for the appointment of Independent Director held on 29th April, 2024 as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|13 Mar 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the proposal for Employee Stock Option Scheme to be implemented in the company. Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 24, 2024 for recommendation of Employee Stock Option Scheme and alteration in the Memorandum of Association of the company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
