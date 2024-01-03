Jeet Machine Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.96
1.96
1.96
1.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.34
0.03
-0.03
0.14
Net Worth
2.3
1.99
1.93
2.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.19
0.14
0.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.3
2.18
2.07
2.17
Fixed Assets
0.66
0.66
0.66
0.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.35
0.78
0.63
0.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.21
0.18
0.44
Networking Capital
-1.02
0.51
0.58
0.61
Inventories
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0.14
0.14
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.55
0.54
0.57
0.58
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.02
-0.14
-0.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.67
-0.13
-0.11
-0.1
Cash
1.11
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
2.31
2.17
2.06
2.16
