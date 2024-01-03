Jeet Machine Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-2.77
-0.03
-0.31
Other operating items
Operating
0.23
-0.01
-0.06
-0.35
Capital expenditure
0
0.51
0
0
Free cash flow
0.23
0.49
-0.06
-0.35
Equity raised
8.49
8.52
8.57
8.67
Investing
-0.15
-0.52
-0.01
-0.01
Financing
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.62
8.55
8.54
8.37
