Jeet Machine Tools Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Jeet Machine Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jeet Machine Tools Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:26 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.44%

Non-Promoter- 27.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jeet Machine Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.96

1.96

1.96

1.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.34

0.03

-0.03

0.14

Net Worth

2.3

1.99

1.93

2.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.1

0

0.15

0.21

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-27.91

713.99

Raw materials

-0.06

0

-0.08

-0.15

As % of sales

62.12

0

52.28

73.63

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.07

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.02

0.01

0

0

Working capital

0.13

-2.77

-0.03

-0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-27.91

713.99

Op profit growth

-34.08

250.35

-10.38

-54.01

EBIT growth

-412.17

-0.31

-41.5

-37.6

Net profit growth

-767.76

-44.74

-40.93

36.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

0.1

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.83

View Annually Results

Jeet Machine Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jeet Machine Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajit Singh Chawla

Director

Kulwant Singh Kohli

Director

Kawaljit Singh Chawla

Independent Director

Mohini Hingorani

Independent Director

N M Mansinghka

Registered Office

25 Ambalal Doshi Marg,

Hamam Street Fort,

Maharashtra - 400023

Tel: 91-022-22651944/22672124

Website: -

Email: qmt@mtnl.net/qualitymachinetls@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

C-101 1st Floor,

247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,

Mumbai - 400 083

Tel: -

Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com

Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Jeet Machine Tools Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Jeet Machine Tools Ltd share price today?

The Jeet Machine Tools Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jeet Machine Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd?

Jeet Machine Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 3.03% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jeet Machine Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

