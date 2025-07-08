Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.96
1.96
1.96
1.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.34
0.03
-0.03
0.14
Net Worth
2.3
1.99
1.93
2.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.1
0
0.15
0.21
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-27.91
713.99
Raw materials
-0.06
0
-0.08
-0.15
As % of sales
62.12
0
52.28
73.63
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.07
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.02
0.01
0
0
Working capital
0.13
-2.77
-0.03
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-27.91
713.99
Op profit growth
-34.08
250.35
-10.38
-54.01
EBIT growth
-412.17
-0.31
-41.5
-37.6
Net profit growth
-767.76
-44.74
-40.93
36.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
0.1
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajit Singh Chawla
Director
Kulwant Singh Kohli
Director
Kawaljit Singh Chawla
Independent Director
Mohini Hingorani
Independent Director
N M Mansinghka
25 Ambalal Doshi Marg,
Hamam Street Fort,
Maharashtra - 400023
Tel: 91-022-22651944/22672124
Website: -
Email: qmt@mtnl.net/qualitymachinetls@yahoo.com
C-101 1st Floor,
247 Park Vikhroli W, Lal Bahadur Marg,
Mumbai - 400 083
Tel: -
Website: www.tsrdarashaw.com
Email: csg-unit@tsrdarashaw.com
Reports by Jeet Machine Tools Ltd
