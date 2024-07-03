Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 22 July, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Newspaper Publication regarding Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday, July 22, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) Voting results of EGM of Jeet MAchine Tools Limited along with Scrutinizers Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)