Board Meeting 28 May 2025 22 May 2025

Jeet Machine Tools Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve JEET MACHINE TOOLS LTD has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2025 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended 31st March, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :28.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

JEET MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended December 31 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, February 14, 2025 at 04.30 p.m. (IST) has inter-alia 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for quarter ended December 31, 2024. 2. Company has decided to Sale a plot owned by company at mumbai. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JEET MACHINE TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 05.00 p.m. (IST) has inter-alia considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report and Cash Flow statement for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024