Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.01

0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.71

-0.2

-0.33

1.59

Other operating items

Operating

-0.77

-0.2

-0.32

1.59

Capital expenditure

0

0.17

-0.17

0

Free cash flow

-0.77

-0.03

-0.49

1.59

Equity raised

1.3

1.27

1.24

1.21

Investing

0

0.19

0

1.62

Financing

0.84

1.35

1.24

0.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1.37

2.78

1.99

5.19

