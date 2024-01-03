Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.24
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-86.06
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.2
As % of sales
0
0
0
86.54
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.12
-0.12
-0.12
As % of sales
0
0
0
51.92
Other costs
-0.09
-0.04
-0.19
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
59.95
Operating profit
-0.2
-0.16
-0.31
-0.23
OPM
0
0
0
-98.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.19
0.34
0.26
Profit before tax
-0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
3.05
-23.53
-30.32
-4.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
0.01
0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
0.01
0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-572.07
6.27
-17.28
-57.28
NPM
0
0
0
5.97
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.