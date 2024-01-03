iifl-logo
Jigyasa Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.24

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-86.06

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.2

As % of sales

0

0

0

86.54

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.12

-0.12

-0.12

As % of sales

0

0

0

51.92

Other costs

-0.09

-0.04

-0.19

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

59.95

Operating profit

-0.2

-0.16

-0.31

-0.23

OPM

0

0

0

-98.42

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.19

0.34

0.26

Profit before tax

-0.05

0.01

0.01

0.01

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

3.05

-23.53

-30.32

-4.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

0.01

0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

0.01

0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-572.07

6.27

-17.28

-57.28

NPM

0

0

0

5.97

